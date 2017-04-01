OTUOMA says he will not participate in another ODM nomination - I won the first nomination.

Busia gubernatorial aspirant, Dr Paul Otuoma, has said he will not participate in other ODM nominations after he was rigged out by incumbent Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.





Otuoma was leading by Thursday midnight before Ojaamong pulled the infamous 'Tharaka Nithi' on him with votes from his strongholds of Teso North and South.





ODM’s National Elections Board said the nomination will be repeated on Tuesday , saying the exercise was full of irregularities but Otuoma has maintained that he fairly won the nomination and will not participate in another one.





“The 2 contested constituencies are home grounds to Ojaamong. It is figures for Ojaamong that are being questioned. Otwoma didn't participate in election malpractice to award him with a vote repeat.” Otuoma’s spokesman said.





“Let the 2 constituency anomalies be corrected and the certificate handed to the rightful winner - Otwoma. The proposed date for nomination repeat is scheduled on 25th. The deadline for party nominees submission to IEBC is 28th. This set date is a trap. Otuoma ain't a fool," Otuoma’s spokesman added.





