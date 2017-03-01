ORENGO mistakenly reveals name of the NASA presidential flag bearer, KALONZO can go hang

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has said the National Super Alliance steering committee has finally identified the individual who will fly the NASA presidential flag in August.





According to one ODM insider, Orengo told ODM’s top brass in Kibera on Sunday that they have identified the person who will carry the NASA presidential ticket and is none other than ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





“They have finalized the report and found Odinga as the suitable candidate to face Jubilee in August,” said the insider who requested anonymity.





The insider added that “Odinga has structures and resources to sustain a campaign. Those are key issues that guided them to arrive at the decision.”





Orengo’s announcement comes a week after former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka threatened to bolt out of NASA if he is not named the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





The Kenyan DAILY POST