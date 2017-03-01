ONGORO says RAILA is the worst dictator and makes a mistake of indirectly endorsing UHURU.

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Nominated ODM Senator, Elizabeth Ongoro, has finally opened up about her relationship with ODM strongman, Raila Odinga.





Addressing journalists after she was denied the ODM ticket to vie for the Ruaraka parliamentary seat on Wednesday , Ongoro blamed Raila Odinga over the issue saying he is a dictator who trusts money more than party loyalty.





“There is no democracy in ODM,” said Ongoro.





“Raila is a dictator who can't agree with anyone who has a different opinion from him,” Ongoro added.





She accused Raila Odinga of being bribed by Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang, to favour him during the nominations.





She also asked Kenyans to be wary of 'electing dictators' in the forthcoming General Election.





Sources within Raila Odinga’s party said Ongoro was asked not to run for the Ruaraka MP seat but refused.





Ongoro is expected to announce the party under which she will vie for MP.





The Kenyan DAILY POST