ONGORO ditches ODM and reveals the filthy rot in RAILA ODINGA’s party! It is a hell hole

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Nominated Senator, Elizabeth Ongoro, has ditched Orange Democratic Movement citing frustration from the party’s top officials.





Sources within ODM said Ongoro was asked not to run for the Ruaraka MP seat but refused. The seat is held by lawyer TJ Kajwang'.





The sources said Ongoro turned down offers to vie for Woman Representative or Senator.





Ongoro accused ODM of denying her the chance to exercise her democratic right to seek the Ruaraka MP’s seat.





But a statement from ODM said Ongoro was barred from contesting for the seat after she organized chaos in Mathare last month where two people died and hundreds were injured.





The brilliant lawmaker is expected to announce the party under which she will vie for MP. The sources said she will join a party in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Her defection will deal ODM a big blow because her mobilization skills had turned her into an asset for the party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST