One had police uniform - PHOTOs of young boys killed by flying squad in Eastleigh.

Young boys who have been committing crime in Eastleigh were shot dead by flying squad officers before they robbed a business premises in the area.

Photos of the young boys believed to be members of Super-Power Gang, a notorious gang in the area, have emerged online.

One of them is seen wearing police fatigue said to be that of a slain police officer.

The officer was shot dead by unknown criminals.

In another photo, they are seen flossing wads of cash and smoking bh@ng after committing a crime.

Check out the photos below.



