One had police uniform - PHOTOs of young boys killed by flying squad in Eastleigh.Photos 14:44
Young boys who have been committing crime in Eastleigh were shot dead by flying squad officers before they robbed a business premises in the area.
Photos of the young boys believed to be members of Super-Power Gang, a notorious gang in the area, have emerged online.
One of them is seen wearing police fatigue said to be that of a slain police officer.
The officer was shot dead by unknown criminals.
In another photo, they are seen flossing wads of cash and smoking bh@ng after committing a crime.
Check out the photos below.