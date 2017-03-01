One had police uniform - PHOTOs of young boys killed by flying squad in Eastleigh.

SIR PETER KARANJA 14:44

Young boys who have been committing crime in  Eastleigh were shot dead by flying squad officers before they robbed a business premises in the area.
Photos of the young boys believed to be  members of Super-Power Gang,  a notorious gang in the area, have emerged online.
One of them is seen wearing police fatigue said to be that of a slain police officer.

The officer was shot dead by unknown criminals.
In another photo, they are seen flossing wads of cash  and smoking bh@ng  after committing a crime.
Check out the photos below.





   

