OMAR HASSAN wants JOHO to resign as Mombasa Governor over fake academic credentials

Friday April 7, 2017 - Mombasa Senator, Ali Hassan Joho, has asked his Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to resign over fake academic certificates.





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa on Thursday , Hassan said that Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity requires any leader who is being investigated on criminal matters to step aside.





“Governor Joho must step aside and allow for transparent investigations into forgery claims,” said Omar.





The Senator, who is interested in the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the August 8 poll, asked the Governor to stop side shows and confront the allegations leveled against him.





Joho is under probe for allegedly forging his academic certificates.





He is said to have faked his Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education to gain entry into university.





However, Joho has dismissed these claims saying his academic credentials are clean and authentic.





The Kenyan DAILY POST