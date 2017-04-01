OMAR HASSAN vows to jail HASSAN JOHO if elected Governor as he launches his manifesto

OMAR HASSAN vows to jail HASSAN JOHO if elected Governor as he launches his manifestoNews 06:01
Thursday April 13, 2017 - Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan launched his manifesto for the gubernatorial race yesterday, vowing to deal ruthlessly with Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his friends if elected Governor.
Speaking during the launch of his manifesto, Omar said he will jail Governor Joho and his allies for swindling Mombasa County.
He said he will launch an audit Governor Joho’s administration within the....
