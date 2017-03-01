OFFICIAL: It is RAILA ODINGA for President and KALONZO as his running mate - NASA decides.

Thursday April 6, 2017 – There are whispers that the National Super Alliance (NASA) technical committee has settled on ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the Presidential candidate and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his running mate.





The final decision will however be made by the four principals - Raila, Kalonzo, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi by consensus.





On Thursday, the four leaders will meet to deliberate on what the way forward is after the NASA technical committee presented the names for nominations.





If the four accept the technical committee’s proposal, the joint Opposition ticket will be a rematch of the 2013 election, which Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta won by a landslide.





“We are now done. We sat until 12am on Tuesday . But we are happy about our report,” said Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who is the head of the committee.





The NASA technical committee members included economist Dr David Ndii, Nairobi University Professor Dr Adams Oloo, Kabarak University law professor, Elisha Ongoya, former member of the now defunct Constitution of Kenya Review Commission, Abubakar Zein, and ex-Mumias Sugar Company chairman, Dan Ameyo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST