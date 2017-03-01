OBADO vows he will wrestle for the ODM ticket even after shooting JOHO’s bodyguard

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has ruled out ditching ODM a day after causing chaos in Migori that nearly ended the life of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.





The Monday chaos in Migori saw Joho’s bodyguard shot and wounded by Obado’s goons for invading his territory to endorse his rivals without his knowledge.





Speaking yesterday, Obado vowed to fight for the ODM Party ticket to the bitter end saying he will not allow his enemies to triumph over him.





This comes even as Obado faces a possible ban from engaging in ODM politics for perpetuating violence.





He blamed Joho for the violence saying he should have informed him when he visited Migori.





“When I got information that Joho was to attend a public event in my territory, I tried to reach out to him as my colleague. But when I called him, he told me to wait for a few minutes, and that he would call me back. He never called back, someone else picked and told me the Governor was sick,” said Obado.





The Kenyan DAILY POST