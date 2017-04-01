OBADO shocks RAILA ODINGA as he says he won’t pay sh2 million fine for shooting at JOHO

Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has faulted the decision by the ODM disciplinary committee to fine him sh2 million for causing violence in Migori that nearly ended the life of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, after his goons shot at him.





Speaking on Friday, Obado maintained his innocence, saying he had nothing to do with the chaos that erupted in Migori two weeks ago, where Joho’s bodyguard was shot in the foot and scores injured.





He said he will appeal against the decision by the party to fine him sh2million on Monday saying he can’t pay for something that he did not do.





Obado also vowed never to ditch ODM saying he will stick in the party and fight for the ticket.





“I will not decamp from ODM. I will fight for my space from within. My detractors should know I enjoy the support of the people and nothing will make me bow out,” said Obado.





The Kenyan DAILY POST