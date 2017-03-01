NYENZE insists it must be KALONZO or there will no NASA at all - We will defect to Jubilee

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - National Assembly Minority Leader, Francis Nyenze, has maintained that the Kamba region will only back the Opposition if their son Kalonzo Musyoka is picked as the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate.





Speaking yesterday, Nyenze, who only last week came under heavy attack from Opposition supporters for threatening NASA if Kalonzo is not picked as its flag bearer, said he had nothing to apologize for and especially for supporting Kalonzo.





He said Wiper and Kamba would defect to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee if Kalonzo will not be the NASA flag bearer.





“This is no longer a request. We are not begging; it is a demand we are making. It is either Kalonzo or there will be no NASA, at least not including the Wiper Party. We will walk away if Kalonzo is not the NASA flag bearer,” Nyenze said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST