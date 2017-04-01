“Nyani, taka-taka, ghasia wewe” NGATIA insults CS in UHURU’s Cabinet badly (VIDEO).

Monday, 10 April 2017 - Fiery Kenya Red Alliance Chairman, Martin Ngatia, has insulted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaiserry, calling him a useless man.





According to Ngatia, Nkaissery is misusing the Maasai Community for selfish reasons.





“Nkaiserry is being used by Mount Kenya Mafia to deceive the Maasai that they are in power. Nyani, taka-taka, ghasia yeye,” he ranted.





Ngatia also attacked Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, calling him a fool who is being misused by Jubilee Government like a tissue paper.





Listen to Ngatia rant in this explosive video.



