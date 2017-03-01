NTV’s LARRY MADOWO treated like a King at a popular Mombasa Hotel (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Media News, Videos 07:09
NTV’s prized jewel, Larry Madowo, and his team were given VIP reception at the Voyage Beach Hotel in Mombasa.
Larry and his colleague, Wallace Kantai, were in Mombasa to host Governor Ali Hassan Joho on the ‘Side Bar’ show when they received the pleasant surprise.
The hotel mounted a guard of honor for them complete with ramrod straight navy-dressed men with replica guns.
Watch the grand reception in the video below.
I was only joking when I tweeted but @VoyagerBeach_Ke mounted a guard of honour for our arrival! Mind blown pic.twitter.com/RA2b03UA1Y— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 22, 2017
