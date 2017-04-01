Nowhere to hide! WETANGULA exposed badly by his enstraged Kikuyu wife, ANN WACEKE.

Ann Waceke, the enstraged wife of Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has exposed him badly after she moved to court seeking for child support from the controversial NASA c0-principal.





Waceke has moved to court seeking for child support after Wetangula refused to provide for her kids when their marriage hit rock bottom.





She wants a monthly maitance allowance of Sh 270,000 and an additional Sh 120,000 annually to take care of the children’s clothing and other needs.





Apparently, the two are embroiled in a dispute over child support.





“ Waceke left Wetang’ula in 2015. Since then, he has totally refused to provide for their three children,” A source whispered.

In the divorce papers filed in court, Waceke describes Wetangula as a serial adulterer who sleeps with anything in a skirt.



She married him in 2011 under Bukusu customary law.



Ann met Wetangula in 2003 and they started living together.



But things went south after she gave birth.





Wetangula told her to leave her job and become a housewife.



After sometime, he refused to provide for her and also abandoned their kids

“The senator has refused to provide for us adequately, forcing me to single-handedly cater for the children. I have been receiving financial assistance from my mother, but the amount is not sufficient,” she stated in the Court documents.

Wetangula’s marital woes with Ann came into the limelight last year when he reported to Langata Police Station after she assaulted him.



The controversial Senator alleged that he sustained injuries on his head and legs after Ann gave her a beating when he questioned her why she is having an illicit affair with a Congolese man.