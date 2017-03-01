Nowhere to hide as RAILA ODINGA also moves to lock his friends out of August polls - LOOK!

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has cracked the whip on rabble rousers in the party ahead of the August polls.





In a warning letter, Raila Odinga’s ODM party vowed to disqualify any aspirant engaging in acts of violence during the forthcoming nominations.





The letter indicated that disciplinary action and sanctions will be imposed in Returning and Presiding Officers who will aid or abet undemocratic activities by aspirants during the primaries.





This comes even as ODM’s Central Management Committee has adopted the report by the team appointed to investigate Homa Bay Town MP, Opondo Kaluma, and his political nemesis, Washington Ogaga, for engaging in chaos in front of Raila Odinga.





The two now risk being the first casualties of the new rules by ODM meant to stem chaos and violence in the party.





