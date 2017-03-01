NO THANK YOU! Catholic Church rejects donated seat worth Sh30K for this reason.

A Catholic church in Nakuru has turned down a seat donated by a businessman because a politician sat on it.





The seat thought to have cost sh30K was donated by popular businessman, Joseph Kahuria, who delivered it last Sunday during a thanksgiving service at the church.





The businessman called upon Governor Kinuthia Mbugua, who was also in church to feel how comfortable it was before handing it over to the church.





However, Fr. Antony Kinuthia, the presiding Priest said it was sacrilege for the Governor to sit on it and rejected the gift.





“It is very wrong for you to allow a person to sit on a ‘gift’ meant for the church at the pulpit. It is not acceptable to the church,” Fr Kinuthia said and ordered the seat be taken outside right away.





On his part, Mr Kahuria told journalists that he gave the Governor that chance not knowing it was wrong.





“All I wanted was the Governor to assure the believers that the seat was very comfortable before it could be blessed. I was not aware that it was going against the church rules,” Kahuria said.





Later, the County boss apologised on his behalf and that of his supporters saying that he did not know he was to be called to the pulpit but the priest maintained that the seat will not be accepted in the church.





If only they could also reject donations from politicians who are plundering public coffers.





