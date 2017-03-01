No sane Kenyan can refuse to vote for RAILA after this - See what he plans to do that UHURU failed

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rooted for better and affordable medical insurance.





Speaking on Thursday when he closed the Lake Region Health Investment Conference, Raila urged Counties to work with the National Government to transform the health sector.





He observed that the quality of healthcare will improve if there was collaboration and more people would access the affordable health insurance.





He vowed to bring a universal healthcare insurance for all Kenyans as many Kenyans could not afford some treatment with the current NHIF.





“Time has come for our country to bring about complete transformation of the health sector. This creates room for new thinking, away from the only mindset that has bedeviled this critical sector since independence,” said Raila.





“The time has come for Kenyans to roll out a medical scheme, including health insurance, that is capable of delivering quality healthcare services to all our people,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST