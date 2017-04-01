No mercy! See what they did to a Pastor who was caught having S£X with a married woman (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 10:33

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 - A pastor who has been sleeping with married women was taught a lesson he will never forget by a mob.

The pastor has been seducing women during prayer meetings and sleeping with them.
An angry mob destroyed his church as they bayed for his blood.

Luckily, he was nowhere to be seen but he ended up counting huge losses.

Perhaps this is the best way to deal with randy men of God.

Instant justice is the way to go.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno