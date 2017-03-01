NO MERCY! Ruthless guy humbles S£XY AKOTHEE and leaves her crying after she did this.

Finally, braggadocios Kenyan singer, Akothee, met her match.





The mother of five who is known more for her immodest than her music can be obnoxious but this time she was put in her place in style.





The petit lass took to social media to invite her fans to a party she was throwing but warned ‘ugly’ people to keep off.





“Party at my house Friday tomorrow. Don’t come if you are ugly,” she posted.





Then one ruthless guy by the name Peter responded





“It’s not a good idea to be having a party at your house if you won’t be there,”





The epic response got a record 567 likes within minutes and even Akothee had no comeback.





See the screen shot below.