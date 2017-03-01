No Holding Back!!!! MIGUNA MIGUNA destroys ‘handsome’ PETER KENNETH (VIDEO)

Miguna Miguna has launched a scathing attack at his Nairobi gubernatorial race opponent, Peter Kenneth, claiming the former Gatanga MP is a ‘useless bankrupt thief’





Miguna started by painting Kenneth as an academic dwarf who failed from Starehe and poked holes on his much talked about development record in Gatanga when he was the area MP.





He signed off by declaring that he will appoint Kenneth as head of Nairobi County beauty department if he ousts Dr. Evans Kidero in the August 8th General elections.





Listen to the interview below where Miguna was hosted by Jalango and Mwakideu at Radio Maisha.



