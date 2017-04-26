NO DEMOCRACY in JUBILEE as MOCHAMA and RIOBA are rigged out in broad day light in NYAMIRA!

Wednesday April 26, 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s Jubilee Party nominations have been sanitized to look pretty at the top but they are like rotten tomatoes at the bottom.



A case in point is what is happening in Nyamira County where Jubilee Party aspirants were shocked to realize that their names were missing from today’s primaries in the county.





The aspirants led by Nyamira gubernatorial aspirant, Tony Mochama and his senatorial aspirant, Timothy Rioba’s names were missing and there was no communication from Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi.





Only ballot papers for Women Representative and Members of the County Assembly (MCA) were dispatched to the county.





According to Jubilee Party sources, Former MP Walter Nyambati was given a direct Jubilee ticket despite Mochama being a Jubilee candidate.





Veteran politician Joseph Kiangoi was also given direct ticket to vie for Nyamira senatorial seat despite Mr. Timothy Rioba also competing for the ticket.





This new development has left many Nyamira residents in shock with many wondering why Uhuru said the process will democratic yet it shambolic and embarrassment to the President’s party.





Mochama has threatened to hold demonstrations across Nyamira to condemn the silly and stupid move.



