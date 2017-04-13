NGOMBE ICI!!!! See why this KIKUYU guy believes all Kenyans (if you voted for UHUR) are cows.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - With the sorry state of the economy and the government going full throttle with PR to convince Kenyans all is well, it takes satire to keep going.





This Kikuyu guy by the name Joseph Githu is using satire to debunk the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s PR while insulting Kenyans for being so gullible.





He uses Ng’ombe (cow) as an insult to describe how Kenyans are foolish in his daily dose of Cow News.





See some of his posts in the next page



