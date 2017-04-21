NGO Jobs in Nairobi - RTI International

RTI International

RTI is an independent organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

Founded as a centerpiece of the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina in 1958, RTI offers innovative research and development and a full spectrum of multidisciplinary services. It has a worldwide staff of more than 4,000 people.

RTI’s International Education Division supports education development around the world by strengthening education policy, management and practice in order to achieve measurable improvement in teaching and learning.

RTI anticipates staffing the following job positions for TUSOME, a donor funded Project.

TUSOME Project is a national literacy intervention focused on curriculum support, teacher training and teaching material development to improve the quality of early grade instruction in formal and non-formal schools through a reading intervention.

Finance Assistant (Nairobi): will be responsible for providing support in overseeing smooth accounting, and tax operations of project efforts including field activities, linking with administrative and logistical teams on key procurement tasks for implementation of project activities within TUSOME Programme.

S/he works with the Finance Specialist in ensuring effective and efficient preparation of activity budget, processing of allowances through MPESA system, staff Advance tracking and liquidations.

Required qualifications and experience:

· Bachelor Degree in Finance related field, CPA part II or equivalent and 2 years of experience in the finance department of a donor funded project,

· knowledge of general finance and accounting procedures and advance skills in use of MS Excel.

· Experience in use of MPESA systems for bulk payment and in use of Quick Books (QB) will be an added advantage.

· The suitable candidate should have good problem solving skills and good interpersonal communication skills.

· She /he needs to be a detailed oriented person and demonstrated ability to work in a team and to learn complex procedures.

· The potential candidate needs to have the ability to work independently, prioritize tasks and to take initiative.

· In-depth understanding of USAID rules and regulations a plus.





Administrative Assistant (Garissa): The Administrative Assistant ensures that administrative systems in the Garissa office are conducted according to all RTI policies, client regulations, standard operating procedures and good business practice.

In addition, the person provides reception, secretarial, administrative, logistics support management and basic procurement support to the Garissa based staff.

The person will facilitate effective communication between the Garissa’s’ Office and its key clients and partners.

Required qualifications and experience:

· A minimum of three (3) years relevant experience and a Bachelor’s Degree or a Higher Diploma in Administration or Secretarial studies;

· Additional qualification in office management, business management or accounting preferred.

· Experience in logistics management, organizing workshops and training courses, preparing, monitoring budgets and petty cash management in an international organization preferred.

· Experience within the Not for Profit sector and familiarity with donor reporting requirements is preferred.

