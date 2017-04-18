NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Save the Children

Save the Children

Job Title: Knowledge Management and Learning Coordinator

Team / Programme: Regional and Multi-Country Programme Unit

Location: East and Southern Africa Regional Office – Nairobi

Grade: 3

Contract Length: 2 Years

Level 3: the post holder will have contact with children and/or young people either frequently (e.g. once a week or more) or intensively (e.g. four days in one month or more or overnight) because they work country programs; or are visiting country programs; or because they are responsible for implementing the police checking / vetting process staff.

Role Purpose:

· To ensure strategic orientation of knowledge management and learning approaches for the Pan Africa work,

· To ensure the coordination, planning, implementation and reporting of all learning and research activities of the programme,

· Establish and ensure strong and positive relationships with TCEs, TCCs, IGAD, ECOWAS, EAC, EASF & SADC and other key stakeholders in for learning,

· Lead and Coordinate Knowledge sharing and learning initiatives across partners and national focal points and also with SCI Cos,

· In collaboration with the Project Coordinators – East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa, facilitate learning that informs AU Advocacy processes together with the Pan Africa Advocacy office

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Senior Programme Manager – Child Protection

Staff reporting to this post: None

Role Dimensions: Dimensions: The RMCPU engages with regional processes to accelerate transformative change for children in all contexts in East and Southern Africa by modelling effective program approaches, generating evidence, and influencing sustainable policy change.

To achieve this, the RMCPU primarily targets and works with regional mechanisms as well as multi country initiatives at Pan African level covering East and Southern Africa working both in countries where have physical presence such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland as well as in countries where we don’t have presence where we deliver programmes though partners in Burundi, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

Within a pan African scope, the Unit additionally hosts Projects with a broad objective of integrating child rights within other regional mechanisms including the African Union (AU) and its institutions- the Africa Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), East African Community (EAC) and the East African Standby Force (EASF), Southern Africa Development Cooperation (SADC) Multi-country research and advocacy initiatives where SCI has a presence are undertaken through partnering with the respective SCI COs and CS members.

The Regional and Multi Country Programming Unit’s ambition is to be a thought leader in challenging our normal approaches to delivering high quality, innovative and response programming in scale and impact.

We leverage on our engagement with regional processes to accelerate transformative change for children in all contexts in East and Southern Africa by modelling effective program approaches, generating evidence, and influencing sustainable policy change.

Key Areas of Accountability:

Core: Under the strategic guidance of the Senior Programme Manager will be responsible for the implementation, monitoring and reporting of the East and Southern Africa component of the Child Protection Programme (PSO, DRR, CPiE, EiE).

The Main tasks will include:

1. In collaboration with the stakeholder network, EASF and ECOWAS Standby Forces coordination mechanisms, pilot the child protection knowledge management system in training centres.

2. Manage a knowledge management system/Platform for Child Protection specialists in peace support operations.

3. Support the ASF to validate and develop a roll-out plan for the child protection knowledge management system within the African Standby Forces.

4. Support stakeholders in developing an accessible information, knowledge sharing and learning platform on relevant data, training materials and updates on child protection and child rights in peace support operations.

5. Promotes adoption and use of knowledge management in the RMCPU through the development and support of communities of practice, including training/capacity building

6. Ensures effectiveness of knowledge management programs and activities by analysing knowledge management activities, monitoring their use, and measuring their impact

7. Tests knowledge management products and services for effectiveness, quality and responsiveness

8. Serves as key contact for data requests by responding to queries and by assisting clients in accessing knowledge management tools and resources

9. Utilizes knowledge bases, networks, communities of practice and other sources to synthesize responses to queries

10. Conduct training for staff and partners in use of knowledge management products

11. Provides oral and written responses and briefings for queries by staff and managers and by external clients

12. Contributes to knowledge management resources by preparing best practices and capturing knowledge management practices.

13. Support in designing and execution of assessments, evaluations and learning;

14. To coordinate with program staff to create a feedback loop so lessons learned are incorporated into program implementation and development;

Behaviours (Values in Practice)

Accountability:

· holds self accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved.

Ambition:

· sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves and their team, takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages their team to do the same

· widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· future orientated, thinks strategically and on a global scale.

Collaboration:

· builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, Members and external partners and supporters

· values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

· approachable, good listener, easy to talk to.

Creativity:

· develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· willing to take disciplined risks.

Integrity:

• honest, encourages openness and transparency; demonstrates highest levels of integrity

Qualifications

· Master’s Degree preferably in Knowledge Management with experience in relevant sector and Professional Certification in Knowledge Management

· 3 years working experience in relevant sectors

· Highly developed conceptual, analytical, and innovative problem-solving ability; demonstrated ability to handle complex knowledge management issues

Experience and Skills

Essential

· Extensive practical experience in applying information technology to the implementation of knowledge management and knowledge sharing strategies

· Proven ability to assess client groups’ information needs and be innovative in the design and delivery of appropriate targeted solutions

· Proven ability to build and maintain close and constructive working relationships with peers, management and staff in defining and fulfilling knowledge needs

· Understanding of the principles for creating and maintaining communities of practice

· Understanding of concepts, tools and features of help desk operations and of knowledge dissemination via web-based and print publishing

· Proven ability to write concise reports and deliver effective oral presentations

· Demonstrated interpersonal skills, including the ability to collaborate effectively in networks and communities of practice

· Excellent partnership building and maintaining skills and ability to guide multiple partners towards achieving agreed outcomes.

· Excellent verbal and written communication in English

· A flexible and resourceful attitude with the ability to manage and prioritise an unpredictable workload.

· Proven analytical and problem solving skills in order to understand the range and content of the emergency programmes’ work and provide practical solutions to operational challenges.

· Computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Access, and Power Point)

· Proven data analysis and report writing skills

· Good understanding of child participation, child protection and child rights governance issues

· Knowledge of regional bodies such as the African Union, East African Community, SADC, ECOWAS and Eastern Africa Standby Force is an added advantage

· Cross-cultural experience, understanding and sensitivity;

· Strong self-starter who is able to take initiative

· Commitment to Save the Children aims, values and policies, including child safeguarding and data protection

· Excellent interpersonal and written and oral communication skills;

Additional job responsibilities: The duties and responsibilities as set out above are not exhaustive and the role holder may be required to carry out additional duties within reasonableness of their level of skills and experience.

Equal Opportunities: The role holder is required to carry out the duties in accordance with the SCI Equal Opportunities and Diversity policies and procedures.

Child Safeguarding: We need to keep children safe so our selection process, which includes rigorous background checks, reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse.

Health and Safety: The role holder is required to carry out the duties in accordance with SCI Health and Safety policies and procedures.

Job Title: Regional Procurement Officer

Team / Programme: Logistics & Supply Chain / Operations – RPU

Location: Nairobi

Grade: 4

Contract Length: 2 years

Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the post holder will have contact with children and/or young people either frequently (e.g. once a week or more) or intensively (e.g. four days in one month or more or overnight) because they work country programs; or are visiting country programs; or because they are responsible for implementing the police checking / vetting process staff.

Role Purpose: The Regional Procurement Officer will be responsible for Procurement, managing and developing the supplier base, and ensuring the efficient delivery of high quality goods and services to our country programmes.

The role holder will be expected to respond to Procurement requirements, implement the regional procurement strategy which will effectively deliver business needs.

The role holder will also be expected to support the specification and selection of Procurement tools, and to build and development of a high performing team.

The role holder will be required to work with countries in East and Southern Africa Region (ESARO) to support their procurement strategies and to support in developing the sourcing strategy i.e. local, national and international procurement under the supervision of Regional Procurement Manager.

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Regional Procurement Manager

Staff reporting to this post: None

Budget Responsibilities: None

Role Dimensions: Regional remit, supporting region and country offices with procurement needs

Key Areas of Accountability:

· Carry out Procurement, ensure FWAs are in place, procurement is done in line with SCI procedures and compliant with all donor rules.

· Support the RPM to conduct a review of the regional Procurement requirements and agree a procurement strategy in line with business needs through proactive stakeholder engagement.

· Carry out Procurement for the RPU, delivering excellence through best practice, defined roles and responsibilities and performance management.

· Build on and develop the supply base to ensure the capacity and flexibility to meet all of the regional requirements – both in “steady state” and “emergency response” situations.

· Ensure good supplier relationship and proactively to ensure a high level of supplier performance.

Contribute as a member of the team:

· Create a culture of continuous learning where staff are encouraged and supported to grow and develop and are willing to be held accountable for their commitments.

· Role model and support the development of a dual mandate organisational culture that reflects our values, promotes accountability and high performance and frees up our people to deliver outstanding results for children and excellent customer service for our members and donors.

· Identify and support the creation of learning and development programmes for building capacity of procurement staff involved in supply chain management at all levels.

· Work with country offices to develop strategic relationships and partnerships with companies and organisations which can support the improvement and enhancement of Save the Children procurement.

Behaviours (Values in Practice)

Accountability:

· holds self accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved.

Ambition:

· sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves and their team, takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages their team to do the same

· widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· future orientated, thinks strategically and on a global scale.

Collaboration:

· builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, Members and external partners and supporters

· values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

· approachable, good listener, easy to talk to.

Creativity:

· develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· willing to take disciplined risks.

Integrity:

· honest, encourages openness and transparency; demonstrates highest levels of integrity

Qualifications

· Degree level in Business, Procurement or Supply Chain Management or Medical supply Chain or similar level qualifications from a recognised institution.

· CIPS qualifications and member or equivalent membership.

Experience and Skills

Essential

· 3 years’ buyer experience in International Medical / Pharmaceutical /NFI Procurement experience.

· with cross boarder logistics experience and contract/Framework management in complex situations.

· Experience of implementing / significant knowledge of Procurement processes.

· Proven ability to review demands and trends; to develop strategies to fill identified gaps.

· Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills including influencing and negotiation.

· Experience of solving complex issues through analysis, definition of a clear way forward and ensuring buy in.

· Commitment to Save the Children values.

· Ability and willingness to change work practices and hours in the event of major emergencies including travelling at short notice and for extended periods of time.

Desirable

· Medical / Pharmaceutical Procurement experience

· Knowledge of key institutional donors and their compliance requirements in respect of Logistics and Procurement.

· Working knowledge of French is an advantage

Additional job responsibilities: The duties and responsibilities as set out above are not exhaustive and the role holder may be required to carry out additional duties within reasonableness of their level of skills and experience.

Equal Opportunities: The role holder is required to carry out the duties in accordance with the SCI Equal Opportunities and Diversity policies and procedures.

Child Safeguarding: We need to keep children safe so our selection process, which includes rigorous background checks, reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse.

Health and Safety: The role holder is required to carry out the duties in accordance with SCI Health and Safety policies and procedures.

Job Re-Advertisement

Children on the Move Communication for Development (C4D) Assistant

Team / Programme: Dadaab Programme Team

Location: Dadaab

Grade: TBC

Post Type: National

Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people.

Role Purpose: The Children on the Move (CotM) Communication for Development (C4D) Assistant provide support to the implementation of activities aimed to ensure that children in Dadaab refugee camps have access to information about the Voluntary Repatriation process and are engaged in decisions that affect them.

The post holder will work closely with the Communication and Advocacy together with the Education and Child Protection programme teams to contextualise and disseminate appropriate child-friendly messages and information, through appropriate and innovative means to effectively engage children in the voluntary repatriation process.

All Save the Children programming in Kenya aims to develop and demonstrate evidence-based, replicable breakthrough solutions to problems facing children.

It is essential that good quality programme work and learning is then communicated to civil society, government actors, donors and other practitioners to advocate for better practices and policies for children.

The post-holder will work closely with the Country Office Communications Manager to ensure that quality and timely internal and external facing communications materials are produced for internal audiences, media organisations, donors, government stakeholders and other partners and to ensure visibility of Save the Children’s brand in Kenya.

Through our advocacy work, we are ensuring that we are the voice for children especially in our programme areas which have some of the most deprived children in Kenya.

Our approach to advocacy is based on the following key principles:

· Evidence (research and policy): our advocacy work draws directly on our programmes and is informed by evidence and best practices generated by our Monitoring, Evaluation, and Accountability and Learning (MEAL) systems and by our research.

· Influence (media and advocacy): Our advocacy work engages all media and aims to catalyse public opinion and influence decision makers to bring about change.

· Outcry (mobilization): in partnership with civil society, children and community led initiatives, we mobilise children and communities to claim their rights and to monitor their implementation.

Scope of Role:

Reports to:- Communication and Advocacy Coordinator

Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.

Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.

Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.

In 2016, Save the Children established a new project office in Madagascar whose operations are managed by the Kenya CO. In total, we employ around 250 staff in both countries and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.

Staff directly reporting to this post: None

Key staff engaging directly with this post: Education, Communication & Advocacy and Child Protection staff working in the camp, Incentive staff and the leaders of the community structures including the Children’s councils.

Key Areas of Accountability:

Programme implementation: Communications for Development (C4D)

· Support in the dissemination of child friendly information through various media that explain the VolRep process, situation in Somalia, prevention of separation, prevention of abuse while at the camp and on the move

· Develops and enhances strong partnerships with community groups, leaders and other partners in the community for promotion of participation in awareness sessions supportive of programme goals.

· Determine simple and child friendly formats for communication packages to enable dissemination of information amongst children in the Dadaab

· Conduct dissemination forums in various community spaces- schools, return help desks, community spaces, children activities.

· Support child led forums that contribute to lobbying for child focused interventions amongst duty bearers implementing programs in Dadaab.

· Develop case studies, success stories, human interest stories that communicates on children and SC work in Dadaab

Monitoring evaluation and Reporting

· Monitor and evaluate programme activities and prepare monitoring and evaluation reports. Exchange findings, experiences, lessons learned and new methods with beneficiaries and partners.

Budget planning and management of program funds

· Participate in the budget planning and ensure the compliance and the optimal appropriation of allocated programme funds.

Skills and Behaviours (our Values in Practice)

Accountability:

· Holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· Holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved

Ambition:

· Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same

· Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· Future orientated, thinks strategically

Collaboration and Teamwork:

· Builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members and external partners and supporters

· Values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength and shares a willingness to learn form others

· Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to

· Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals;

· Solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise;

· Is willing to learn from others;

Creativity:

· Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· Willing to take disciplined and calculated risks on new and unusual ideas.

· Thinks “outside the box”; taking an interest in new ideas and new ways of doing things;

· Is not bound by current thinking or traditional approaches; able to navigate bureaucratic obstacles.

Integrity:

· Honest, encourages openness and transparency

Desirable Qualifications and Experience

· At least a Diploma in Communication, Mass Media, Journalism or any other communication related field.

· At least 2 years’ experience working in a communication field

· Good knowledge of the local language (Somalia) and ability to translate when needed.

· Good presentation and persuasion skills.

Job Title: Programme Operations Manager

Team / Programme: Kenya Country Office

Grade: As per Kenya salary scale

Duty station: Nairobi with regular field visits

Post Type: National

Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people.

Role Purpose: As a member of the Extended Senior Management Team, the Programme Operations Manager (POM) shares in the overall responsibility for leadership and management of the Kenya Country Office.

The POM is responsible for supporting operations management of field offices and quality implementation of Save the Children’s programmes in Kenya including the ongoing Drought response.

The POM will provide cover for the APM role and will provide the necessary technical support and mentoring.

The POM will also cover as acting Director of Programme Operations as required and will support Save the Children to prepare for and effectively respond to emergencies and humanitarian crises.

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Deputy Country Director Programme Operations

Staff directly reporting to this post: To be confirmed

Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programs delivered both directly and through local partners.

Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programs of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programs with our own.

Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.

In 2016, Save the Children established a new project office in Madagascar whose operations are managed by the Kenya CO.

In total, we employ around 250 staff in both countries and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.

Key Areas of Accountability:

As a member of the Extended Senior Management Team:

· To practice behaviors that is consistent with Save the Children’s Mission, Vision and Values and ensures their broader application by staff across the Kenya programme.

· To support development and the implementation of the strategic direction of Kenya Programme, its objectives, priorities and strategies, in alignment with our Theory of Change.

· To promote Save the Children’s culture and values, create a positive working environment and celebrate success.

· Help establish, maintain, and improve active and regular working relationships with: host government authorities at central and county level, donors, partner agencies including major institutional donors, and local and international NGOs.

· Support the development of an organisational culture that reflects our full spectrum values, promotes accountability and high performance, encourages a team culture of learning, creativity and innovation, and frees up our people to deliver outstanding results for children and excellent customer service for our Members and donors.

Oversight and Management of Programme Operations

· Responsible for supporting field level programme operations and field delivery of high quality programming in line with the objectives of the Country Strategic Plan 2016-18.

· Participate in programme proposal processes and ensure that all programmes are implemented in accordance with award agreements and are completed within time and on budget.

· Serve as delegated budget holder for all programming at field level; manage and support budget holders for individual projects and awards.

· Ensure programmes are implemented in ways responsive to the communities and children in line with Save the Children principles, values and strategic plan and following Save the Children compliance procedures. This includes working with government and national NGO-partners to strengthen national capacity.

· Ensure preparation of timely and high quality progress reports, programme reports, and donor reports in coordination with Technical Specialists, Finance Reporting staff and Awards team.

· Provide support and mentorship to the Area Programme Managers of field offices within Kenya, as well as to other posts specified above.

· Ensure field offices have the right operations capacity to deliver timely quality programmes

· Provide Cover for the APM role in their absence and stand in as acting Programmes Operations Director as required with authorities specified in the scheme of delegation.

Humanitarian Response Management

· Strengthen the field offices readiness to respond to emergencies in line with global SCI’s humanitarian goals and benchmarks.

· Support the field offices to review their EPPs and to implement humanitarian preparedness actions, drawing on CO input and resources.

· Support appropriate and timely responses at scale to all categorized emergencies consistent with established benchmarks, plans and organizational policies, and in close cooperation with incoming surge teams.

Staff Safety and Security

· Work with the APMs to ensure that the staff and assets of Save the Children Kenya are safe and secure as guided by Safety and Security Manager.

· Ensure that all safety and security minimum operating standards and in country guidelines and procedures are met by area offices.

· Work closely with the Safety and Security Manager to promote a culture of security awareness and duty of care amongst staff in area teams including strict adherence to all Standard Operating Procedures on a daily basis.

Staff Management, Mentorship, and Development

· Support the programme operations team; define expectations, provide leadership and technical support as needed, and evaluate direct reports regularly.

· Support the recruitment, training, and promotion of operations staff, including area office staff, and ensure the availability of appropriate professional development opportunities for staff.

· Incorporate staff development strategies and Performance Management Systems into team building process.

· Support the establishment of a result based system and ensure follow up and promote culture of holding staff accountable.

· Ensure that all staff understand and are able to perform their role in an emergency.

· Manage the performance of staff in the program operations work area through:

o The effective use of the Performance Management System, including the establishment of clear, measureable objectives, ongoing feedback, periodic reviews and fair and unbiased evaluations.

o Coaching, mentoring and other developmental opportunities.

o Recognition and rewards for outstanding performance.

o Documentation of less than satisfactory performance, with appropriate performance improvement plans or work plans.

Skills and Behaviours

Demonstrate and be a role model for our organizational Values:

Accountability:

· Holds self accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· Holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved

Ambition:

· Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same

· Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· Future orientated, thinks strategically

Collaboration:

· Builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members and external partners and supporters

· Values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

· Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to

Creativity:

· Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· Willing to take disciplined risks

Integrity:

· Honest, encourages openness and transparency

Qualifications and Experience

Essential:

· A minimum of 5 years management experience in a corporate or an NGO environment, in a range of cultures including significant field operations experience, preferably running both emergency and development programmes.

· University degree in development or other social sciences (Masters degree desired)

· Strong leadership and programme management organizational skills.

· Successful experience of working in a large-scale programme and matrix management structure.

· Demonstrable ability to lead, motivate and develop teams and individuals to achieve outstanding performance.

· A very good understanding of at least three of the sectoral programmes and a working knowledge of the programme priorities of the Country Office.

· Good knowledge of logistics, including procurement, supply chain, fleet management and inventory.

· Substantial and proven experience and knowledge of effective financial and budgetary control and securing and managing awards from major institutional donors.

· Solid project management skills related to organisational development projects and international, cross-functional teams with a proven history of delivering results.

· Ability to analyze information, evaluate options and to think and plan strategically.

· An in-depth understanding of national and international development issues in particular in relation to children.

· Previous experience of managing and developing a team and the ability to lead, motivate and develop others.

· Flexibility and willingness to adapt work practices to respond to organisational priorities, including emergency humanitarian crisis responses.

· Commitment to and understanding of Save the Children’s aims, values and principles, including rights-based approaches.

· Ability to think creatively to solve problems and find effective and efficient ways to accomplish goals.

· Ability to make decisions, work under pressure on a number of competing tasks and meet deadlines.

· Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

· Fluency in written and spoken English.

· Excellent personal organisational skills, including time management, and ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Desirable:

· Experience in, and/or knowledge of Kenya and local languages.

Child Safeguarding Policy:

· All staff have an obligation to ensure they fully understand the provisions of the Child Safeguarding Policy, the Code of Conduct and related policies. They must conduct themselves in accordance with the rules of the Child Safeguarding Policy, in their personal and professional lives – which includes reporting suspicions of child abuse.

· All staff must ensure the way they are carrying out their work is not putting children at risk (or further risk).

· Any employee, consultant, contractor or the supplier undertaking an activity on behalf of SCI must sign the Child Safeguarding – Declaration of Acceptance Form and comply with the SCI’s Child Safeguarding Policy which is a statement of SCI’s commitment to preventing abuse and protecting children with whom it comes into contact.

· This extends not only to children with whom SCI and its partners work directly, but also includes children whom staffs are responsible for. SCI believes that the situation of children must be improved through the promotion of their rights supported and demonstrated by all members of staff. Save the Children International’s Code of Conduct sets out the standards which all staff members must adhere to.

Job Vacancy: CP – Paediatric Counselor – Kenya Country Office

Team / Programme: Programmes

Location: Dadaab

Grade: TBC

Post Type: National

Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people

Role Purpose: The Pediatric counselor is responsible for field level implementation, inter-camp coordination and monitoring and evaluation of psychosocial support activities as well as providing leadership and guidance to Child Protection community workers at the CEWC and lay counselors.

Provides direct counseling services to children identified or refered by SC sectors, community structures and other partners, deliver capacity building training for programme staffs, community structures and staff from partner agencies.

Scope of Role: Save the Children has received funding from BPRM and UNHCR to provide psychosocial support for vulnerable children in the 3 camps.

This role is expected to significantly enhance the psychosocial well-being of the vulnerable children through ongoing counselling support to not only support their emotional needs but to also build their resilience through the Community Education and Welfare Centres (CEWC) where the children will have a friendly space to learn, play and interact with their fellow peers in the camps.

It is expected that the counsellor will provide the needed guidance to ensure that Save the Children meets this commitment to the children in line with Save the Children’s Theory of Change.

Save the Children will work with the government of Kenya through the Sub County Children’s office, the UNHCR and other stakeholders to facilitate the various interventions.

Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.

Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.

Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.

In 2016, Save the Children established a new project office in Madagascar whose operations are managed by the Kenya CO. In total, we employ around 250 staff in both countries and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million

Reports to: Child Protection Coordinator

Staff directly reporting to this post: Lay counselors, CEWC Supervisors & Child Education and Welfare Centers (CEWC) Community workers, together with its support staff.

Key Areas of Accountability:

Programme Delivery

· Facilitate and coordinate provision of professional counselling services for children with protection concerns by conducting play and art therapy, individual and group sessions and work with caregivers to address children concerns

· Provide overall management of the CEWC centers to enhance the safety security and enhance the wellbeing of children in each of the CEWC’s.

· Ensure the CEWC’s are within the recommended safety standards for child to play, learn and grow.

· Conducting relevant training to programme staffs, community structures and staffs from partner agencies.

· Lead in the development of annual detailed implementation plans; monitor performance against work plan deadlines, ensure accurate data collection on performance indicators.

· Lead the implementation of the counselling KPI’s, including training and provision of ongoing counselling support to the targeted beneficiaries.

· Support in the development of capacity enhancement sessions for the staff, conduct and/or supervise trainings for the community structures, CEWC Boards of Management, to ensure programming meets quality standards.

· Plan, organize and implement quality community sensitization forums in partnership with the community workers.

Monitoring , Evaluation and Reporting

· Work with the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) team for monitoring and evaluation of programme activities including taking corrective action where necessary; preparation of Counselling reports, documentation of lessons learnt.

· Document programme learning and ensuring it contributes to organizational advocacy.

· Maintain an up to date database on counseling clients.

· Ensure timely implementation of budgeted activities in addition to budget tracking and control.

· Conduct/ensure regular follow-up visits to monitor the rehabilitation and reintegration of clients, and document changes identified.

Partnerships and coordination

· Develop partnerships with the CEWC management committees to enhance community participation, ownership and sustainability of programmes by orienting them on the project goals and to solicit their involvement in the implementation of the project especially the running of the CEWC’s.

· Collaborate and coordinate with other aid agencies, governmental institutions and community level structures in order to promote community ownership and sustainability of CEWC initiatives.

· Represent Save the Children in interagency working groups and camp coordination meetings.

Grants Management and Accountability

· Coordinate with finance and awards team to ensure effective budget monitoring for the project in line with donor requirements and contractual obligations, including Grant opening, mid-term and closing meetings

· Oversee project activities budget expenditures and ensure they are allowable and allocable according to SCI and donor regulations; review monthly Budget vs. Actual and expenditure sheets and collaborate with the finance department to ensure accurate expenditures and reporting.

· Ensure timely production of activity/events reports as well as monthly reports as per the agreed timelines.

Skills and Behaviours (our Values in Practice)

Accountability:

· Holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· Holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved

Ambition:

· Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same

· Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· Future orientated, thinks strategically

Collaboration:

· Builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members and external partners and supporters

· Values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

· Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to

Creativity:

· Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· Willing to take disciplined risks

Integrity:

· Honest, encourages openness and transparency

Qualifications and Experience

· Good communication skills with fluency in written and spoken English and Kiswahili

· Graduate degree in counseling or Psychology, with 6 years’ experience working with children is desirable

· Knowledge of community based child protection approaches, preferably including experience in participatory approaches (PRA/PLA) and child participation methodologies.

· Ability to use a wide range of child counseling methodologies

· Good managerial and IT skills including the use of Word and database software

· Demonstrable ability to adapt to changing programme priorities and emergency priorities that may arise

· Strong self-starter, able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

· Positive attitude towards community work with emphasis on the ability to learn from communities and support innovative approaches to problem solving

· Registered with the Kenya Counsellors and Psychologist’s Association (KCPA)

· Commitment to Save the Children’s Child Protection Policy.

Desirable:

· Ability to adapt to different cultures

· Experience and skills in management of staff

· Experience in designing and facilitating training sessions and activities for children

· Understanding of the dynamics of the conflict within the East African region.

· Experience of working in an insecure environment

Save the Children International does not charge any kind of fee at whichever stage of the recruitment process and does not act through recruitment agent.

Vacancy Announcement: Head of Programmes (Regional Multicounty Programme Unit)



About us: For over 90 years, Save the Children has been making a difference in children’s lives in more than 120 countries. We are the world’s largest independent child rights organization, underpinned by a vision in a world in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation.

Our mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.

Save the Children is an organization for talented people with different backgrounds and perspectives. We are proud that our people are representative of the children we work with and we thrive on our diversity.

We are an equal opportunity organization dedicated to our core values of Accountability, Ambition, Collaboration, Creativity and Integrity.

Our culture is embedded in these values, along with a strong commitment to our Child Safeguarding Protocol, ensuring that all representatives of Save the Children demonstrate the highest standards of behaviour towards children both in their private and professional lives.

Save the Children International is looking to recruit for the following positions:

Head of Programmes – Regional Multicounty Programme Unit

We work with children, communities and governments all over the world and we believe in the right person for the job regardless of where you come from and how you identify yourself. We need to keep children safe so our selection process reflects our commitment to ensuring that only those who are suitable to work with children are considered for these posts.

All successful applicants will therefore be required to complete a Police Check and must sign onto our Child Safeguarding Policy and organizational Code of Conduct.

