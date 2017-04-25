NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ILRI

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Project Manager responsible for the activities in various projects inorder to ensure that the projects complete their deliverables within the stipulated timeline and budget.

Nairobi, Kenya

Full-time

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.

It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Key Responsibilities

Depending on the size and complexity of the projects the Project Manager may be responsible for one large project or several smaller projects.

Proposal Development

· Assist in project specific opportunity pipeline to ensure timely delivery, compliance and adherence to the Program Management Framework process

· Align the project level strategy with the overall program strategy and highlight any variances to the Project Leader for realignment/adjustment.

Project Planning

· Lead, with the Project Leader, the development of the project workplan

· Analyze the staffing needs for the project and participate in the workforce planning process.

· Contribute to the development of a procurement plan and closely monitor and manage the procurement activities for the project

· Ensure project documentation and the different project activities are up to date and make the necessary update in case of variances/ changes

· Liaise with the program manager to review and update the projects exit strategy/sustainability plan by providing project specific inputs

· Liaise with the program manager in budgeting, assessing alignment and establishing timelines for the project work plans

· Ensure the communication outputs align with the program communication strategy and project communication plan.

Project Execution

· Effectively manage the project budget, ensuring proper expenditure, booking and appropriate burn rate and/or highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution.

· Maintain effective working relationships with stakeholders and facilitate effective flow of information between all partners, team members and relevant stakeholders in project activities

· Work closely with the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialists to ensure project level monitoring, data analysis and reporting to support effective project management.

· Coordinate the preparation of timely and quality reports to be submitted to ILRI, Partners, and Stakeholders.

· Lead the project management team and build their capacity on ILRI Program Management Framework to enhance their performance

· Act as the focal point for Program Management Framework at a project level and be responsible for maintenance of the same.

Project Closing

· Responsible for the implementation of closure activities for the project including the disposal ofphysical assets, research materials and staff separation/ reassignment, archiving of documentation, impact assessment in line with the PMF process.

· Coordinate the preparation of timely and quality reports to be submitted to ILRI, Partners, and Stakeholders.

Requirements

· Masters/ Advanced Degree in Business Administration, Program Management or related field

· Program Management certification – desirable

· At least 5 years’ project management experience

· Experience in development and implementation of project management systems and tools

· Excellent people management skills in a multicultural setting

· Experience in managing stakeholder relationships

· Excellent managerial and multitasking skills,

· Problem solving skills

· Technical reporting skills

· Track record of showing initiative and driving decision making at project level

Terms of Appointment

These are Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position; based at Nairobi, Kenya and open to Kenyan nationals only.

The position is on a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding.

Job Level: This position is job level 3B Level 3, ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances for ILRI’s Nationally Recruited Staff.

How to apply: Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking HERE before 25 April 2017.

The position title and reference number REF: PM/04/17 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit two (2) Program Managers to provide leadership in the management of various programs and ensure that the goals and objectives of each program are met.

ILRI Nairobi or Addis Campus

The Program Manager will also support the Program Leader in managing the program, including supporting development of program strategies, development and monitoring multi-year operational plans and monitoring and collating program outputs and outcomes.

They will be responsible for developing multi-year program budgets, monitoring expenditure of projects and suggesting corrective action when needed.

They will be responsible for ensuring the deployment of the institute’s Program Management Framework within the program covering all aspects of proposal development and project planning, execution, monitoring & evaluation, and closure.

Key Responsibilities

Program Management

· Work with the Program Leader to develop and implement the program level strategy and continually review as required

· Support development of a multi-year operational plan and monitor its implementation

· Monitor and collate program outputs and outcomes

· Develop multi-year program budgets, including ensuring consistency across programs

· Effectively manage the program budget, ensuring proper allocation of expenditure, monitoring expenditures and highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for corrective action to Project Leaders and Project Managers, including working Finance for resolution

· Lead the program management and administrative team (which could include Assistant Program Managers, Assistant Project Managers, Program Accountants, Communications Staff, Administrative Assistants, Office Assistants)and build their capacity on ILRI Program Management Framework to enhance their performance

· Work closely with the Program Leader and the People and Organizational Development Directorate to determine the staffing needs for the program and HR matters

· Review requests for recruiting staff and consultants prior to approval and follow up with P&OD for execution

· Liaise with the Finance Unit on budget and financial matters

· Ensure the implementation of the institute’s Program Management Framework across the program and contribute to its continued development. Specifically:

Proposal Development

· Coordinate and participate in the development of concept notes and/or proposal components including completing the relevant documentation on risk assessment, project budget and project work plan, drafting agreements.

· Support the Program Leader/Project Leader to undertake due diligence activities related to suitability and capability of Program partners/subcontractees such as identifying the resource skills of ILRI team, checking past experience with the partner, compliance with ILRI and donor guidelines , ensuring the strategy and plans align with PMF

· Manage the program opportunity pipeline to ensure timely delivery, compliance and adherence to the Program Management Framework process

Project Planning

· Assess and plan future procurement needs and work with Supply Chain to create a detailed procurement plan.

· Liaise with the legal unit to draft partner and donor agreements and incorporate the necessary changes

· Work with the project leader/project manager in the development of an exit strategy/sustainability plan for all projects

· Work closely with the project leaders/project managers to define research compliance requirements, undertake risk assessment and contribute to the development of mitigation strategies

· Lead the development of project work plans by assessing alignment, establishing timelines and obtaining the necessary approvals

· Work with the Communication Knowledge Management team to develop the communication plan, monitor and guide the communications outputs from the program to ensure their relevance and appropriateness.

Project Execution

· Maintain effective working relationships with partners, beneficiaries, and stakeholders and facilitate effective flow of information between all partners, team members and relevant stakeholders in program activities

· Work closely with the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialists to ensure program level monitoring, data analysis and reporting to support effective program management.

· Oversee Program reporting, identify any concern areas and recommend solutions

· Ensure that CGIAR and ILRI policies relating to IP, Open Access, P&OD and others are being followed at the Program level

Project Closing

· Oversee the closure activities for the projects which includes the disposal of physical assets, research materials and staff separation/ reassignment, archiving of documentation, impact assessment in line with the PMF process.

· Work with the Project Leader and Communications Staff to ensure knowledge dissemination and capacity development to all relevant stakeholders by mobilizing participation from as many project stakeholders as possible, including project team members, partners, donors, and other key stakeholders

Project Management

The Program manager will be expected to act as the Project Manager for a number of projects, depending on the size and complexity of the program

Requirements

· Masters / Advanced Degree in Business Management, Business Administration or related field.

· Program Management Certification

· At least 7 years’ program management experience with 3 years’ at managerial level

· Excellent managerial and multitasking skills,

· The ability to plan effectively and manage risks

· Stakeholder engagement skills,

· Effective negotiation skills

· Problem solving skills

· Proven experience in coordinating global projects with numerous partners

· Experience in development and implementation of projects

· Advanced technical reporting skills

· Excellent people management skills in a multicultural setting

Terms of Appointment

These are Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position;

· One (1) position based at Nairobi, Kenya and open to Kenyan nationals only

· One (1) position based Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and open to Ethiopian nationals only

The positions are on a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding.

Job Level: This position is job level 4A, ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances for ILRI’s Nationally Recruited Staff.

How to apply:

HERE before 25 April 2017. Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clickingbefore 25 April 2017.

