NGO Jobs in Kenya - Norwegian Refugee Council

Norwegian Refugee Council

Education Project Officer – Kakuma

Kenyan Nationals Only

Ref. No: 3405318420

Full time

Job Location: Kakuma

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is a non-governmental, humanitarian organization with 60 years of experience in helping to create a safer and more dignified life for refugees and internally displaced people.

NRC advocates for the rights of displaced populations and offers assistance within the shelter, education, emergency food security, legal assistance, and water,sanitation and hygiene sectors.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has approximately 5000 committed and competent employees involved in projects across four continents.

In addition, NRC runs one of the world’s largest standby rosters -NORCAP, with 650 professionals, ready to be deployed on 72 hours notice when a crisis occurs

The Project Officer is responsible for follow up of Education activities at Kakuma office and will participate in planning, designing and implementation of Education programmes and initiatives.

Job Description

· Monitor and report on the project activities and ensure compliance with plans and NRC standards

· Mobilize communities and community leaders to participate/support in education project activities and initiatives

· Suggest new methods and approaches in order to improve the quality of the activities

· Report all protection related concerns

· Carry out data collection as required

· Prepare and file relevant documents according to procedures

· Create awareness among the refugee and host community on the importance of NRC education programmes.

· Create awareness among the refugee and host community on the e-Hub project.

· Work closely with other NRC departments and other stakeholders for more effective and efficient implementation of interventions.

· Develop clear monitoring mechanisms which will ensure that clear data is gathered on the enrolment and retention of newly enrolled children.

· Mainstream, document and integrate sound M&E procedures in all aspects of the project

· Ensure newly enrolled children are mentored according to plans

· Ensure establishment and provide support to children’s forums in selected schools.

· Ensure timely procurement and distribution of education materials as per project plan.

· Ensure timely implementation of the project activities as per work plan.

· Conduct meeting with education stakeholders and develop strategies for bringing out of school children to school and ensuring their retention in school.

· Ensure proper documentation on all project interventions.

· Take part in the strategic planning, scheduling, assessments, monitoring and evaluation of the NRC Education projects

· Participate in project planning and review.

· Participate in assessments and/or surveys relevant to the program

· Participate in development and design of new education projects in Kakuma

· Introduce/support new technologies, approaches and innovations approved by NRC.

· Represent NRC at relevant coordination meetings as may be delegated to you.

· Participate in project proposals writing.

· Supervise distribution of training materials and other requirements on time.

· Compile project progress reports as may be required.

· Promote good working relationship with other stakeholders.

Qualifications

· At least a University degree in education or related field from a reputable institution and a minimum of 3 years’ post training experience in education management.

· Experience of working with Education projects in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Previous experience of working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Knowledge about own skills/profile

· knowledge of English language

Education

Education level: College / University, Bachelor’s degree

Personal qualities

· Good community mobilization skills

· Project management skills.

· Excellent communication (spoken and written) skills

· People management skills

· Conflict management skills

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity

· Strong organizational and team working skills.

· Good interpersonal skills.

· Knowledge of local Turkana language will be an added advantage.

Language: English

We offer

Duty station: Kakuma

Contract period is up to December 2017 with possibility of extension.

Salary/benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Kakuma.

Miscellaneous info

Travel: Some travelling must be expected

How to Apply

www.nrc.no to apply online Visitto apply online

Search criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special field: Education / Training

· Role: Supervisor

Deadline for application: 21/04/2017





Motor Vehicle & Motorcycle Skills Instructor – Kakuma

Kenyan Nationals Only

Ref. No.: 3405122083

Full Time

Job Location: Kakuma

The SPARK is a consortium funded by DFID and implemented in Kakuma by 5 agencies with the Norwegian Refugee Council as the lead agency.

The overall objective is to Contribute to enhanced resilience of displacement affected population in Kakuma and Kalobeyei.

This is a 17 months project for refugees and local host population aged between 15 – 35 years., which combines literacy and Numeracy skills, life skills and skills training. The training is for the whole year and is full time, five days a week.

Overall responsibility is to implement the SPARK Project by imparting Knowledge, Vocational Skills, life Skills and develop character of students through training that will instill inspiring attitude and Skills that will improve their livelihood, increase chances of being self-reliant and protection.

Job Description

· The automotive and motorcycle mechanics skill instructor is responsible for specific tasks related to the training and mentoring of youth for self- reliance.

· Develop and Prepare appropriate training materials for efficient and effective delivery of the skills.

· Conduct training sessions as per the curriculum.

· Conduct continuous assessment of learners and ensure that they clearly understand the skills.

· Participate in the training curriculum development that suits the market needs.

· Responsible for proper management of training materials, tools and equipment.

· Ensure proper utilization of all project training materials, tools and equipment.

· Ensure training materials, tools and equipment are safely stored after use by students

· Responsible for basic repairs of machines, tools and equipment while executing duties.

· Ensure close and good working relationship between the training centre and the community.

· Prepare the learners to face life positively and with self-confidence and independently

· Prepare and keep clear records and use them to improve training.

· Submit attendance sheets and reports each month to your supervisor. (I)The trainer should keep proper records including (II) Schemes of work/Work plans, (III) Lesson plans and lesson notes, (IV) Record of work covered, (V) Learners’ evaluation and progress records,(VI) Stock records for all training materials, tools and equipment in the work station.

· Train and lead learners in core curricular activities and maintain trainee discipline; guidance and counseling of trainees

· Participate in the training curriculum development to suit the market.

· Participate in community mobilization and sensitization on the importance of Vocational education.

Qualifications

· A diploma or higher National diploma in Mechanical engineering specialised in Automobiles and motorcycles from a reputable training institution

· Technically and professionally qualified vocational skills from a reputable training institution

· Excellent interpersonal and Communication skills

· At least 2 years relevant experience in hands on training on automobile mechanics.

· Proficiency skills in motor cycles repair and maintenance.

Education Field: Mechanical engineering

Education Level: Vocational upper secondary school

Personal Qualities

· Experience from working with transport and vehicle management in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Knowledge about own skills/profile

· Some knowledge of English

· Adaptable to new educational methods and approaches.

· Clear vision ,Creativity, articulate, accurate and keen to detail

· Flexibility, reliability and a team spirit

Language: English

We offer

Duty station: Kakuma

Contract period is up to December 2017 with possibility of extension.

Salary/benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Kakuma.

How to Apply

Visit www.nrc.no to apply online

Search criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special field: Education / Training

· Role: Assistant

Deadline for application: 21/04/2017





Communications Coordinator

Kenya Nationals Only

Ref. No: 3404279635

Full time

Number of positions: 1

Job location: Nairobi

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been present in Somalia since early 2004 and has since expanded its Horn of Africa Programme to Kenya in 2006 and to Ethiopia in 2011.

Since 2004, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has demonstrated a regional competence and expertise in working with displaced populations.

The Regional Office is based in Nairobi, Kenya with offices and operations in Somalia (Puntland, Somaliland and Mogadishu), Kenya (Dadaab and Kakuma ), Ethiopia (Addis Ababa, Dolo Ado, Shire,Gambella and Asosa), South Sudan (Juba, Awil, Alek and Aweril) and Yemen (Sa’naa and Aden).

The NRC Horn of Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme. NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007.

NRC has WASH, Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counselling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab, Kakuma and Mandera.

The role of the Coordinator will coordinate internal and external communication required by the Kenya Programme and assist in the development of necessary research to ensure evidence for communication, producing regular public position papers, key messages, briefing notes and other products in line with the Kenya Programme Strategy, tailored to the changing context in Kenya and the greater Horn of Africa.

Communication Coordinator report to the Country Director

Job Description

· Develop innovative public communication products for the NRC Kenya linked to NRC’s Global Communications Strategy.

· Coordinate research relating to programmatic objectives, in conjunction with NRC Core Competency Specialists.

· Assist the Head of Programmes and Country Director in the development of coherent advocacy, fundraising, and overall strategy of NRC Kenya.

· Support the creation of media and communication products, working with Head Office and Regional Office staff.

· Coordinate information collation required for internal and donor reporting.

· Ensure adherence to NRC policies in relation to information collection and communication.

Specific Responsibilities:

· Write regular position papers and other communication for a public audience, that helps promote NRC’s advocacy and other strategic objectives.

· Coordinate systematic recording and editing of human-interest stories and photographs for use in communication and internal/external donor reporting.

· Coordinate NRC Kenya’s input into NRC public reports, such as the annual report.

· Responsible for improving internal communications, by managing NRC Kenya’s presence on the organization’s internal information-sharing platform, Workplace.

· Establish social media platforms for the Kenya Country Programme.

· Regularly update the fundraising strategy under the direction of the Country Director.

· Regularly update the work plan related to the advocacy objectives of the Kenya Country Strategy.

· Develop terms of reference for consultants undertaking research.

· Coordinate the agenda for strategic planning meetings.

· Any ad hoc tasks relating to communication and research as required by the Country Director.

Qualifications

· Graduate in relevant educational discipline.

· Proven experience in media, communication, advocacy or related field in the humanitarian context, including photography and video skills.

· Proven ability to produce excellent written English across a range of communication products.

· Relevant skills managing social media platforms.

· High attention to detail and accuracy

· Ability to multi-task and work with short deadlines

Education Field: Journalism / Communications

Education Level: College / University, Bachelor’s degree

Personal Qualities

· Knowledge of the humanitarian context of Kenya and the Horn of Africa

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili.

Language: English

We Offer

Duty Station: Nairobi

Contract period is for 12 months with possibility of extension.

Salary / Benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Nairobi.

Miscellaneous info

Travel: Some travelling must be expected

How to Apply

Candidates should apply on line by going through www.nrc.no .

Email and paper applications will not be considered

Search Criteria:

· Location: Kenya

· Industry: Emergency Relief

· Special Field: Communications / PR

· Role: Worker

Deadline for application: