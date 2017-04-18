NGO Jobs in Kenya - KEMRI / UW (6 Community Health Workers)

The KEMRI / University of Washington Study

Job Announcement

The KEMRI / UW research collaboration aims to conduct interdisciplinary, setting-specific research aimed at improving the lives of women and children living in Kenya.

Specifically, our research strives to understand various infectious diseases afflicting these populations and testing interventions.

We are looking for a motivated, committed, and honest staff members to join our team.

Job Title: Community Health Worker

(6 Positions)

Job Group MR/4

Job Description: The Community Health Worker will be a part of a mobile team responsible for maintaining the follow-up, retention, and compliance in the clinical trial titled “Antibiotics for Children with Severe Diarrhea (ABCD) Trial”.

She/he will be responsible for monitoring directly observed therapy of study investigational product at the homes of study participants as well as active follow up of participants who do not return to the clinic for regular study visits.

The Community Health Worker will also be responsible for data collection, direct data entry, and responding to data queries related to directly observed therapy.

The Community Health Worker must be flexible to work outside of business hours and be committed to maintaining very strong relationships with community members and study participants.

She/he will be based in Migori or Homa Bay Counties where patient recruitment will be happening. The Community Health Worker will report directly to the Assistant Study Coordinator and will be a part of a large clinical-research team located in Kenya and the United States.

She/he is expected to work under minimal supervision and provide guidance to other study staff under her/him.

Qualification

· Education O’ Levels C plain (minimum)

· Computer literate (Word, Excel, email)

· Must be able to write brief reports and keep records

· Excellent communication and organizational skills

· Team player

· Highly detail oriented

· Good problem solver and communicator

· Motorbike license

· Willing and ready to travel within the Nyanza Province

· Flexible working schedule, depending on conditions in the field. Overtime/weekends if required

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili. Knowledge of Dho/Luo/Kuria an added advantage

Responsibilities

· Conduct and report directly observed therapy to the enrolled study participants

· Collection of accurate information from the study participants in line with the standards and guidelines set in the study protocol

· Schedule and prepare a work plan of follow up visits and reminders for study participants

· Report back to the supervisors on the ABCD study related adverse events

· Ensure that all the relevant case report forms are administered appropriately and all questions asked during the interviews

· Check their questionnaires for accuracy and completeness at the end of interviews

· Keep clean and comprehensive records of study visits and their outcomes

· Conduct debriefing with the study participants at conclusion of interviews

· Ensure that one has requisite supplies in time

· Adhere strictly to the project deadlines for completion of duties assigned

· Use motorcycles to carry out ABCD trial related activities as assigned by the supervisors

· Responsible for the security, maintenance, and renewal of motorcycle license

· Remind participants of upcoming visits

· Conduct home visits of participants who don’t attend regularly scheduled visits

· Organize and participate in regular community advisory board meetings

· Attend all the weekly meetings in time and report on progress of work

· Must be a team player

· Any other assigned/ delegated duties by the management

· Fill-in for site staff members when necessary

· Uphold the mission and vision of KEMRI/UW Organization

Terms of Employment: One year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months. The successful candidate shall be based in Nyanza.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI salary scales. Health Insurance Cover is provided for the staff members only.

CLICK HERE to complete the online application form and send an application letter with your current CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 professional referees and copies of certificates and testimonials to Email address: kemriuwjobs@gmail.com to reach us by Tuesday 18th April, 2017 at 5.00 pm. If you meet the above requirements, pleaseto complete the online application form and send an application letter with your current CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 professional referees and copies of certificates and testimonials to Email address:to reach us by Tuesday 18th April, 2017 at 5.00 pm.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY. PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALISED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.