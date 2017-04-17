NGO Field Officer Job in Kenya

Job Title: Field Officer

Deadline to Apply: 17th April, 2017

Start Date: 24th April – 8th May, 2017

Location: Kiambu

Eligibility: Open to Kenyan Citizens Residing in Kiambu (Kikuyu, Thika, Kabati)

Busara Center for Behavioral Economics is a research organization that seeks to improve the understanding of how people living in poverty make decisions and to leverage that knowledge to produce better social outcomes.

It enables researchers to conduct rigorous laboratory-based studies in behavioural economics in a developing country and applying the outcomes of research to real-world problems.

General Field Officer Duties

· Administer surveys appropriately

· Facilitating individual and group-based exercises

· Organizing data collected from the field.

· Ensure data integrity is maintained at all times and minimize errors in data collection

· On non-field days: conscientious performance of office work (such as matching IDs, translation of work, photocopying, etc.)

· Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner.

· Providing daily reports to supervisor

· Ability to build rapport with respondents

· Coordinating with team members on field activities

Key Requirements:

Required

· Excellent oral and written communication skills in Kiswahili and English

· Basic computer knowledge and skills (mandatory)

· Excellent communication, individual and group-based exercise facilitation, and interpersonal skills

· Ability to recognize when questions are difficult or unclear to subjects

· Applicants with fluency in Kikuyu are highly encouraged to apply

Desired

· Bachelors’ degree or college diploma in social sciences, economic, development studies and/or business administration

· Past experience in qualitative data collection and/or counselling- show proof of this in application

· Experience using computer assisted interviewing or ODK is a plus

· Have the following qualities: are diligent and organized, have a positive attitude, are active and respectful listeners and have strong interpersonal skills

Duration

Successful candidates will be hired for a duration of about 1 month renewable.

To apply, please submit your CV, specifying your location on the cover letter to

jobs@busaracenter.org

and ensure that the subject line reads: “Kikuyu REF NO: BU-2017-10-10”.