NGILU is UHURU’s mole, she is using you to split NASA to his favor - MALOMBE warns KALONZO

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been warned to be weary of NARC Party Leader, Charity Ngilu, because she is up to no good.





Speaking on Saturday, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe claimed that Ngilu is a Jubilee mole sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to use Kalonzo to break the National Super Alliance (NASA).





He warned the Wiper leader not to be quick to forge an alliance with Ngilu because she is a traitor and Uhuru/ Ruto’s agent.





Malombe claimed that the former Lands CS was mischievous and dishonest in her quest to support Kalonzo and therefore dangerous.





“Ngilu’s body language betrays her. She is not genuine. She wants to use Kalonzo to split NASA and to clinch the Kitui Gubernatorial seat and then turn to her former self,” Malombe said.





