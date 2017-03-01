Never mess with JOHO, See what he has done to his LOVER, BETTY KYALLO, No Mercy.

When KTN anchor Betty Kyallo divorced Dennis Okari, word got out that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, was the cause of their flopped marriage.



Okari found out that Betty was secretly warming the bed of the handsome Mombasa Governor who has insatiable appetite for women.



Things got worse when Joho gifted Betty with a pricey Porsche, KCG 001J, which is registered under the Governor’s name.



In-fact, KRA recently confirmed that the car that Betty Kyallo drives is owned by Joho.









This was revealed when the tax-man was investigating Joho over tax evasion.



“Despite declaring nil tax, he is the registered owner of two high-end motor vehicles - Rolls Royce KBR 001R and Porsche Cayenne KCG 001J ”. An investigator with KRA said.



Word reaching us is that Joho’s affair with Betty Kyallo has hit a snag.



According to a source, Betty may be putting a brave face in public but she was recently shocked when Joho asked her to return the Porsche that he had given her.





Apparently, Joho gave her the car and ensured that it's still registered under his name.





It’s not clear what made their affair flop.





A source at Standard Media Group whispered to us that Betty Kyallo no longer goes to work with the Porsche.





Joho has already taken back his expensive ride after his affair with the s3xy TV girl flopped.





Keep it here for more of this developing story of Betty’s flopped affair with Sultan Joho.



