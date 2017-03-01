NDUME KAMILI! Kenyan man marries two LADIES in two lavish weddings (PHOTOs)

Kenyan millionaire, Javan Bidogo, has left tongues wagging after splashing millions for lavish weddings for his two s3xy lovers on the same weekend.





Amusingly, the brides are close friends and even posed for selfies together after they said their I dos to the same man.





The first wedding was on March 25 where Bidogo exchanged vows with Elvas Kulengwa (Maroon and gold theme) and then wed Asha Juma (blue and white theme) on Sunday, March 26.





The weddings that took place in different locations were ‘invite only’





Check out the pics below.