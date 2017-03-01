NASA will punish ALI HASSAN JOHO for forging his academic certificates - KALONZO’s Wiper.

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, has said a National Super Alliance Government will punish Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, for faking his academic certificates.





Addressing journalists in Mombasa on Thursday , Omar said should NASA form a Government in August, it will jail the Mombasa Governor for allegedly forging his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.





Joho has been in deep trouble with the Government which is investigating him for the alleged forged document which he used to join university.





The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has also joined in the chase and is now investigating the Governor's education credentials.





"If you have a degree acquired illegally that means you are a Governor illegally," said Omar.





Omar said the NASA Government will not put up with individuals who will break the constitution hence will deal with Joho viciously.





"I want to tell young people at the Coast, don't get a D minus. The narrative of failure is what we are fighting against,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST