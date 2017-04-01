NASA summons ZANI to face discipline for leaking NASA lineup with RAILA ODINGA as flag bearer

Thursday April 13, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) National Coordination Committee has summoned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Agnes Zani, and her ANC counterpart, Godfrey Osotsi.





The two will face disciplinary action over their remarks in the ongoing NASA flag-bearer debate.





This follows Zani’s endorsement of the leaked NASA lineup that has Raila Odinga as flag bearer and Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate, and the..



