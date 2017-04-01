NASA politics change as secret pact between RAILA/ MUDAVADI emerges - KALONZO will hang

Even as Kenyans still anxiously await for the naming of the National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot with all the four co-principals pulling their direction, details have emerged of a secret pact between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





According to the unsigned agreement reached last year, Raila promised to have Mudavadi as the NASA Presidential ticket with Kalonzo as his running mate as he waits to become Executive Prime Minister.





Speaking to a local daily, Mudavadi's campaign official, Geoffrey Kanoti, said that ANC was expecting Raila to honor that agreement.





"This was a gentleman’s agreement that was struck late last year and we expect that it will be honoured,” Kanoti said.





The new pact, if indeed it exits, may render the Raila-Kalonzo 2013 MoU useless since it was only agreed upon last year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST