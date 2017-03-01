NASA is no more as real owner emerges - RAILA/ KALONZO/ MUDAVADI/ WETA have no party

A lobby organization calling itself Northern Advocacy for Sustainable Agriculture (NASA) has claimed ownership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s NASA Coalition name and wants the Opposition stopped from using it.





The little known organization has moved to court to compel Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to be stopped from using the acronym - NASA.





In the application, the NGO wants the court to issue a declaration that only the lobby group can use the acronym NASA, and guarantee that Raila and his team will look for another name.





“The declaration that NASA, the NGO, has sufficient legal rights over the name and acronym, NASA, and is entitled to enjoy its exclusive use and operation to the exclusions of the NASA, the politicians, their servants or any person claiming through them,” read the court papers.





The gagging of the use of NASA acronym could not have come at the worst time considering the NASA principals are still struggling to remain united before and after naming the flag bearer for the August polls.





It is not clear if President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is behind the new development that could totally throw the Opposition in panic and jeopardy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST