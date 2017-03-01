NASA cannot win against UHURU/ RUTO without KALONZO, worse if he joins them - MUDAVADI

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to remain united since it is the only way of removing Jubilee from power in 2017.





Speaking on Thursday at the Bomas of Kenya where he held a meeting with members of the clergy, Mudavadi noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election was bound to Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, adding that the presence of the former Vice President in NASA is vital to the coalition.





Mudavadi further challenged the four NASA principals to sacrifice their personal aspirations and back whoever the outfit will settle on as the Presidential flag bearer.





The ANC boss’ remarks came a day after Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, claimed that Kalonzo will walk out of NASA if he is not named the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





“If it is not Kalonzo, then that will be the end of NASA. It could change to something like Nyanza Super Alliance because we will pull out,” Nyenze said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST