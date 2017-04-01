NAMWAMBA tells MUDAVADI not to accept running mate position in NASA unless he is a big fool.

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Budalang’i MP, Ababu Namwamba, has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, not to accept a running mate position in the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Speaking in Kimait, Bungoma West Sub County on Sunday after opening a Labour Party office in Bumula, Namwamba said the Luhya community numbers must be respected by appointing Mudavadi as NASA’s presidential flag bearer.

