NAMWAMBA has lost is completely and could be going mad! Everyone talking about what he said

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Fiery Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has declared his interest in the Presidency in the 2022 elections.





Speaking in Kimaeti, Ababu, who is also the party of leader of the Labour Party of Kenya (LPK), said he will be going for the top seat in 2022.





The former ODM Secretary General said his LPK party will not field any Presidential candidate in the August because it will support...



