NAMELESS shares PHOTO of his mother for the first time, She is too beautiful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 11:00

Thursday, 13 April 2017 - One of Kenya’s finest singers, Nameless, has for the first time shared a photo of his beautiful mother.

Unlike most local celebrities who come to the city and forget their families in “shagz”, Nameless regularly travels upcountry to visit his mother.

He shared a photo hanging out with his mum in shagz and it’s simply amazing.

See photo in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno