Nairobi ranked City with the second worst traffic in the world - See the top ten LIST.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - Nairobi’s legendary traffic has been named as the second worst in the world with Nairobians spending an average of an hour daily in traffic according to a survey by Numbeo.





The city with the worst traffic is Kolkata (India) where residents spend 68.86 minutes on the road.





India features again on third place with Mumbai being ranked as the third city in the world with crazy traffic jam where 6-11 minutes are spent on traffic daily.





Other cities named in top ten with worst traffic jams include Tehran (Iran), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Istanbul (Turkey) and New Delhi (India).





In Africa, Cairo (Egypt) comes second after Nairobi, followed by four South African cities - Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban





Numbeo is the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. Numbeo provides current and timely information on world living conditions including cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.