Nairobi LADY leaves tongues wagging after posting raunchy message on WhatsApp prayer group

One lady by the name Jacinta has left tongues wagging after she posted a raunchy message on what is supposed to be a WhatsApp prayer group.





Just like Bro Ocholla, the guy who became an internet sensation after he did the same thing sometimes back, the lady asked her prayer partners to do the unthinkable for just Sh5K.





The message read: “Looking for 5 guys who are comfortable having live s3x in front of a couple, payment is 5 K. It’s more of a house party. Interested parties should inbox this number….. latest 9AM”





She however moved quickly to apologize but the damage was already done.





Well, the hypocrisy in our churches is just astounding.