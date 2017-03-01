Nairobi City is an ODM stronghold, KIKUYUs should go to Muranga - JOHO says indirectly

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has said Nairobi is an ODM zone and anybody claiming otherwise is lying to himself.





Speaking at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Woodley, Nairobi, ahead of the NASA Kibra rally on Sunday , Joho said ODM will win all the seats in Nairobi because it has majority of members here.





“I re-emphasise our commitment as a party that Nairobi shall remain ODM in the forthcoming elections," said Joho, who is also Deputy ODM party leader.





"Its Governor shall be Evans Kidero,” he added.





Joho made the remarks a day after a poll conducted in Nairobi revealed that majority of city residents (46 per cent) support Kidero.





Jubilee aspirants - former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, and Senator Mike Sonko came a distant second and third respectively polling at 22 per cent and 8 per cent respectively of the residents interviewed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST