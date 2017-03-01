My life in danger! He wants to kill me like they killed JACOB JUMA - AHMEDNASSIR ABDULLAHI

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - A celebrated city lawyer has claimed his life is in danger and the men after his life are none other than senior police officers.





Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi told Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, when he visited him that a senior officer (thought to be CID boss, Ndegwa Muhoro) in the National Police Service wants to assassinate him.





He said the officer has hatched a plot to kill him in cold blood like they did with businessman, Jacob Juma.





Ahmednassir also reported mistreatment at Kilimani Police Station after he was turned away by officers when he went to record a statement over the threats against him while accompanied by his lawyers.





Those who saw Ahmednassir at the IGs office confirmed that the fiery lawyer seemed shaken by the threat, especially in the wake of the murder of Jacob Juma.





“I know him. When you see him taking such bold steps he believes the threats are real and genuine. He doesn’t want to take chances because you never know what they are planning,” one of his friends said.





The threats were said to be linked to the Tatu City projects where Ahmednassir is one of the lawyers in a case involving the project.





