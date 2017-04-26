MWAURA cries in the toilet after humiliating DEFEAT in RUIRU – Never abuse RAILA!

Wednesday April 26, 2017- Nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura, is literally crying in the toilet after he was handed a humiliating defeat on Tuesday during Jubilee Party nominations in Ruiru constituency.





Mwaura, who abused ODM party leader Raila Odinga badly when he ditched ODM for Jubilee late last year was thrashed by little known Simon Kingara.





Mwaura was beaten by Kingara with over 5,000 votes.





Below is part of Mwaura’s concession speech.





"The results are out and the people of Ruiru have spoken on who should be their next Member of Parliament. We did our best and we live to fight for another day. Our bid was a debut for a person with albinism and also a youth to ran for a high level political office in our constituency and country,”





It is not clear whether the Jubilee Party will nominate him to Parliament to represent people with disability as ODM did in 2013.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



