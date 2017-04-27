MWAURA the butt of all jokes after ditching ODM only to be humiliated in Jubilee nomination.

Thursday, April 27, 2017- ODM supporters have had a field day mocking Isaac Mwaura after he suffered a humiliating defeat in the Ruiru parliamentary seat in Jubilee primaries.





Mwaura severed ties with ODM, the party that nominated him to parliament and went ahead to call Raila Odinga names.





He came a distant third behind incumbent Esther Gathogo with Simon Kingara winning the race.





Mwaura thought by insulting Raila he will endear himself to Ruiru residents but the crushing defeat shows that he miscalculated and now hopes that Jubilee will nominate him to parliament.





Below are some of the hilarious reactions on twitter.