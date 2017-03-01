MUTUNGA wants the Eastleigh killer cop charged with murder - I will be the lawyer of the victims

Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, has faulted the police for the killings reported in Eastleigh on Saturday .





In a video clip that surfaced online on Saturday , the trigger happy cop is seen apprehending a suspect. The body of another suspect covered in blood lies in the middle of the road.





Another man in police uniform holding what looks like an AK-47 rifle is seen dispersing the crowd.





When the suspect tries to struggle with the alleged plain-cloth officer, he is shot at close range.





Sharing his views via social media on Saturday , Mutunga said "If the police had this evidence they should have arrested them and charged them in our courts."





"Extrajudicial killings are criminal,"





He said he will ensure that the deceased will get justice and the said police officer is charged with murder.





