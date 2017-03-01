MUTHAMA to vie for Nairobi Senate seat! I am more popular than SONKO and these others

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has hinted that he may vie for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in August under the Wiper Democratic Movement.





In an interview with Musyi FM on Monday, the outspoken Senator said some Machakos residents were uncomfortable with the move so he must consult them before he comes to Nairobi.





Muthama said he has politically matured to a level he can be elected anywhere regardless of his tribe or party affiliation.





“Being a leader is able to lead other people apart from those in your home turf” Muthama said.





He also bragged of his exceptional leadership skills that have made his a favourite politician across the country.





“I am waiting for the people’s decision as there Machakos residents who are opposed to the idea,” said Muthama.





He also said he will continue campaigning for the National Super Alliance (NASA) until President Uhuru Kenyatta goes to Gatundu.





