MUTAHI NGUNYI’s view on a RAILA /KALONZO ticket will make supporters cry in the toilet.

Friday April 28, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has finally commented about the naming of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer and Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his running mate.





On Thursday afternoon, NASA principals announced that it is Raila and Kalonzo who will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, during the August 8th polls.





Following this announcement, a number of political analysts led by Mutahi Ngunyi shared their views about the ticket.





He compared the Raila/ Kalonzo ticket to a recondition car that looks good and smells good but it is an old jalopy matatu that will be trounced by Uhuru by a landslide in August.





“A Raila-Kalonzo NASA ticket is like a RE-CONDITIONED Car. Looks GOOD and smells NEW; but Runs like an OLD JALOPY Matatu,” Mutahi said.





