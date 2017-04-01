Musician JAGUAR charged with reckless driving after his Range Rover killed 2 people in Mwea.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 08:06
Monday, April 10, 2017 - Musician-turned-politician, Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known by his stage name Jaguar, has been slapped with a careless driving charge leading to the deaths of 2 people.
The flamboyant singer denied the charges before a Kirinyaga Court and was freed on Sh50, 000 bond.
Jaguar’s Range Rover Sport hit and killed two people riding on a...
