Musician JAGUAR charged with reckless driving after his Range Rover killed 2 people in Mwea.

Monday, April 10, 2017 - Musician-turned-politician, Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known by his stage name Jaguar, has been slapped with a careless driving charge leading to the deaths of 2 people.





The flamboyant singer denied the charges before a Kirinyaga Court and was freed on Sh50, 000 bond.





Jaguar’s Range Rover Sport hit and killed two people riding on a...



