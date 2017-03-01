MUSALIA MUDAVADI also confirms what UHURU/ RUTO don’t want to hear after RAILA ODINGA

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has also confirmed that Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is in NASA to stay and will not be bolting out to join Jubilee or go it alone as is being speculated.





Speaking on Saturday, Kalonzo dismissed rumours that Kalonz0 was planning to leave NASA as untrue and malicious propaganda by Jubilee to tear the Opposition apart.





He noted that when he met Kalonzo recently, the Wiper Party leader assured him that he was in NASA to the end and distanced himself from the ultimatums issued by National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze.





“Kalonzo has disowned outbursts from Nyenze and assured me when we held a meeting over the same that he is in NASA regardless,” Mudavadi said.





The ANC leader defended the delay for naming of NASA Presidential candidate saying the process was painstaking to ensure there were no loopholes to be exploited by their rivals.





“We must be careful to ensure our lineup is viable and can oust the ruling Jubilee Coalition,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST